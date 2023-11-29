Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.30

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$39.30 and traded as high as C$43.75. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at C$43.61, with a volume of 3,267,357 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GWO shares. CIBC upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Desjardins cut their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 25.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18. The firm has a market cap of C$40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

In related news, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 37,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.80, for a total value of C$1,575,969.33. In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 28,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total value of C$1,238,400.00. Also, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 37,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.80, for a total transaction of C$1,575,969.33. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,071,667. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

