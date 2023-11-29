Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Group 1 Automotive has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Group 1 Automotive has a dividend payout ratio of 4.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to earn $39.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $280.24 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $159.87 and a 12-month high of $293.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.71 and a 200-day moving average of $255.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Activity

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.48 by $0.59. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 45.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $598,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

