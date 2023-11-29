Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Update

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Guangdong Investment Price Performance

Shares of GGDVY stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.33. 1,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.87. Guangdong Investment has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $58.03.

Guangdong Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $1.1421 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Guangdong Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Guangdong Investment from $9.00 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

About Guangdong Investment

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, hotel ownership, energy project operation and management, and road and bridge operation businesses. The company's Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, water pipeline installation and consultancy services, constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure, and sells machineries in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

