Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Shares Down 2.4%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.70. 24,741 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 29,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOFV. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 14.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 19.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 45.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 49,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 146.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 47,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

