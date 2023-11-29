Haynes International, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Haynes International has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Haynes International to earn $5.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Haynes International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The company has a market cap of $634.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAYN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 23.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,666,000 after purchasing an additional 113,889 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Haynes International in the first quarter worth $4,131,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Haynes International in the first quarter worth $3,889,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Haynes International in the fourth quarter worth $1,559,000. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haynes International

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.