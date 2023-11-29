Head to Head Analysis: American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) & Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

American Assets Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. American Assets Trust pays out 159.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays out 248.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Assets Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. American Assets Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Assets Trust and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Assets Trust $422.65 million 2.86 $55.88 million $0.83 23.96 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $575.37 million 7.32 $48.32 million $0.47 74.91

Institutional & Insider Ownership

American Assets Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.. American Assets Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

89.4% of American Assets Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 35.4% of American Assets Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Assets Trust and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Assets Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 1 2 2 0 2.20

American Assets Trust presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.74%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.11%. Given American Assets Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Assets Trust is more favorable than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc..

Risk and Volatility

American Assets Trust has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Assets Trust and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Assets Trust 11.39% 4.21% 1.65% Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 9.49% 2.20% 1.20%

Summary

American Assets Trust beats Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii. The company's office portfolio comprises approximately 4.1 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million rentable square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 94,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,110 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO's centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO's top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of September 30, 2023, PECO managed 295 shopping centers, including 275 wholly-owned centers comprising 31.4 million square feet across 31 states and 20 shopping centers owned in one institutional joint venture. PECO is exclusively focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

