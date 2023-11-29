Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 297,397 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1,092.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,622 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,397 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Walmart were worth $51,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $34,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total value of $40,776,168.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,830,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,035,237,154.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total transaction of $40,776,168.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,830,892 shares in the company, valued at $36,035,237,154.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,223,489 shares of company stock valued at $346,566,109 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,583,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,053. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The firm has a market cap of $419.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

