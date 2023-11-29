Hermez Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,849.47 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $3.55 or 0.00009325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $129.69 million and $5,849.47 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00016852 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,094.19 or 1.00066723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000807 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007670 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003935 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.54979844 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $9,414.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars.

