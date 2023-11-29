Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS) Plans Dividend of GBX 15

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Hill & Smith Stock Performance
Shares of HILS opened at GBX 1,876 ($23.70) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91. The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2,362.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,721.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,627.62. Hill & Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 1,118 ($14.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,910 ($24.13).
Insider Buying and Selling at Hill & Smith
In other Hill & Smith news, insider Alan Giddins bought 9,000 shares of Hill & Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,663 ($21.01) per share, with a total value of £149,670 ($189,048.88). 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hill & Smith Company Profile
Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offres security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.
