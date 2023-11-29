Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.32

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.32 and traded as low as $12.72. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 1,122 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $40.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s payout ratio is 29.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in the second quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 6.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

