International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, International Seaways has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

International Seaways Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE INSW traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.76. 601,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,160. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $53.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average of $42.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $241.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.03 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 39.60%. On average, research analysts expect that International Seaways will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In other news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $43,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,191,881.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $246,985 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in International Seaways during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 279.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in International Seaways by 33.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

