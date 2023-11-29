Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $625.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $600.00 to $625.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.78.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU traded up $19.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $584.50. 1,412,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,284. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $524.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $495.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Intuit has a twelve month low of $370.62 and a twelve month high of $599.00. The company has a market capitalization of $163.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,659.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,031 shares of company stock worth $12,508,976. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

