Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $64.75

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.75 and traded as high as $65.48. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $65.47, with a volume of 13,433 shares traded.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXA. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the first quarter worth $30,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,150,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

