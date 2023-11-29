Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 205.6% from the October 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQMG traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,547. The company has a market cap of $22.59 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $26.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.88.

Get Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF

About Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQMG. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.