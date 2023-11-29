Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 205.6% from the October 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QQMG traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,547. The company has a market cap of $22.59 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $26.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.88.
Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.
About Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF
The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
