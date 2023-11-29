Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Down 75.5% in November

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the October 31st total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,232,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,877,000 after acquiring an additional 423,889 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,080,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,359,000 after purchasing an additional 144,277 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,867,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,214,000 after buying an additional 373,982 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,434,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,563,000 after buying an additional 14,955 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,393,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,789,000 after buying an additional 312,197 shares during the period.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PEY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PEY traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $19.41. 340,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,739. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1107 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.