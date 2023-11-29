Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Short Interest Update

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,000 shares, a decline of 76.4% from the October 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,328,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 21,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 47,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 31,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,858,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,823. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $17.42.
About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.
