Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the October 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Price Performance
PSCE traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $51.65. The company had a trading volume of 15,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,476. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $59.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.95.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.
