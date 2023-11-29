iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 582,500 shares, a growth of 282.7% from the October 31st total of 152,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,817,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 489,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,412,000 after purchasing an additional 24,518 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,731,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 989.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,397 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.88. 1,331,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,153. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

