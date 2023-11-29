iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.71 and last traded at $93.68. Approximately 12,971 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 30,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.58.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

