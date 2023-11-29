Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $81.05 million during the quarter.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ITRN stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.39.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ITRN shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 273.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

