Jamieson Wellness Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:JWEL)

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of JWEL stock traded up C$0.82 on Wednesday, reaching C$30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 168,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,858. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.38. Jamieson Wellness has a 1 year low of C$22.10 and a 1 year high of C$37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JWEL shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$45.00 target price on Jamieson Wellness in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jamieson Wellness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.66.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

