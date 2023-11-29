Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Up 316.7% in November

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 316.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Jardine Matheson Stock Down 0.1 %

Jardine Matheson stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.11. The company had a trading volume of 29,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,267. Jardine Matheson has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $54.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.55.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.