John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 212.5% from the October 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 10,761 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 15.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 24,809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 23.2% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 15,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $15.47. 51,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,986. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Increases Dividend

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This is an increase from John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

