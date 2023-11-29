Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Plans GBX 22 Dividend

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share on Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Johnson Matthey Trading Down 1.0 %

Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 1,593.50 ($20.13) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,546.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,674.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. The stock has a market cap of £2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,658.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,384 ($30.11).

Insider Activity at Johnson Matthey

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Liam Condon purchased 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,584 ($20.01) per share, with a total value of £380.16 ($480.18). Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank cut Johnson Matthey to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 2,200 ($27.79) to GBX 1,650 ($20.84) in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($25.26) to GBX 1,460 ($18.44) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($20.21) to GBX 2,000 ($25.26) in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,035 ($25.70).

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

