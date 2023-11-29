JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target to $115.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.58% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Shares of PM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.82. 1,340,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,233,315. The company has a market capitalization of $145.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.19. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

