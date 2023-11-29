JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $183.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $183.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.02% from the stock’s current price.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.33.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.61. 980,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,096. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $977,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,216,254.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total transaction of $977,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,216,254.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,768 shares of company stock valued at $7,990,190 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

