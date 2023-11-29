KickToken Price Up 55.6% Over Last Week (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. One KickToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $4,491.45 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 55.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00017134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,796.84 or 1.00050266 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011223 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007841 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003952 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,776,417 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,776,416 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,780,249.79037766. The last known price of KickToken is 0.0122034 USD and is up 2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $258.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

