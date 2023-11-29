Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Down 69.2% in November

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPY traded up $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.78. 2,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,769. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.37. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $85.78.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kingspan Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing.

