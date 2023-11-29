KOK Hits One Day Trading Volume of $871,848.42 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last week, KOK has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and $871,848.42 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00016852 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,094.19 or 1.00066723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000807 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007670 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003935 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00820066 USD and is down -9.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $900,372.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

