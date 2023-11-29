Kokoswap Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $92.52 Million (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Kokoswap token can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kokoswap has a market cap of $92.52 million and $36,687.31 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kokoswap Profile

Kokoswap’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

