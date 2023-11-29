Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Trading Up 10%

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02). 34,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 115,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).
Kropz Stock Up 22.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.35. The stock has a market cap of £15.52 million, a P/E ratio of -68.75 and a beta of -0.11.
About Kropz
Kropz plc engages in the exploration, processing, and mining of phosphate mines in South Africa and the Republic of Congo. Its flagship project includes the Elandsfontein, a phosphate project located in the Western Cape, South Africa. The company also produces plant nutrient fertilizer for the sub-Saharan African.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kropz
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for Kropz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kropz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.