La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.33 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.
Shares of LZB stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 687,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,724. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.82. La-Z-Boy has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.08.
In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Janet Kerr sold 4,582 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $141,400.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
StockNews.com lowered La-Z-Boy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.
La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.
