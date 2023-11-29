LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCW) Short Interest Down 67.7% in November

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 65.2% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 495,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 195,474 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,959,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 23.1% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 792,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 148,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Stock Up 11.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LGVCW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,017. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

About LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue an acquisition opportunity in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

