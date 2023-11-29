Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.33

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.33 and traded as high as $24.86. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 32,410 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Nomura upgraded Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Lenovo Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lenovo Group Limited will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.1851 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.91%.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

