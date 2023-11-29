Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.76

Shares of Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.76 and traded as low as C$17.59. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$17.89, with a volume of 6,144 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Leon’s Furniture from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
Leon’s Furniture Trading Down 1.3 %
Leon’s Furniture Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Leon’s Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.
Leon’s Furniture Company Profile
Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company provides household furniture, electronics, and appliance installation and repair services; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.
