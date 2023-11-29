Madalena Energy (CVE:MVN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

Madalena Energy Inc (CVE:MVN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.08. Madalena Energy shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 111,000 shares trading hands.
Madalena Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67.
Madalena Energy Company Profile
Madalena Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It primarily holds interest in the Surubi Block covering an area of 90,824 acres located in the Northwest Basin, Argentina; Puesto Morales Block that covers an area of 59,671 acres located in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina; and Coiron Amargo Norte concession located in the Neuquén Basin of Argentina.
