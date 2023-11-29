Maple Price Hits $20.64 (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for about $20.64 or 0.00054272 BTC on popular exchanges. Maple has a total market cap of $79.98 million and $1.78 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maple has traded 41.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maple Coin Profile

Maple was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official website is maple.finance. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple (MPL) is a cryptocurrency on Ethereum, revolutionizing lending in decentralized finance. It bridges traditional finance and blockchain, empowering institutions to offer undercollateralized loans. MPL holders shape protocol decisions, earn fees through lending, and stake for rewards and risks. Founded in 2019 by industry experts Sidney Powell and Joe Flanagan, Maple transforms capital markets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

