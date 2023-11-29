Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK) to Issue GBX 0.30 Dividend

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Marks Electrical Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Marks Electrical Group stock opened at GBX 89.80 ($1.13) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £94.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2,200.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 95.30. Marks Electrical Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.39).

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 123 ($1.55) price target on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

About Marks Electrical Group

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances, consumer electronics, and warranty products. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

