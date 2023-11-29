Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MPW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

NYSE:MPW traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.86. 9,228,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,915,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -69.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 38.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1,029.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 660,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 601,645 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 18.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 48,741 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 599.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 93,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 79,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.