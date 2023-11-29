Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Up 105.0% in November

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 105.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Medicine Man Technologies Price Performance

SHWZ traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.56. 37,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,829. Medicine Man Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85.

About Medicine Man Technologies

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, engages in the cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Colorado and New Mexico. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, infused beverages, and other associated cannabis products produced by cannabis vendors; and cannabis and non-cannabis products.

