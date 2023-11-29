Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Up 105.0% in November

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 105.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Medicine Man Technologies Price Performance
SHWZ traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.56. 37,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,829. Medicine Man Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85.
About Medicine Man Technologies
