Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Increases Dividend to $0.77 Per Share

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. has increased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Merck & Co., Inc. has a payout ratio of 34.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to earn $8.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.13. 10,285,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,459,313. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.20 and its 200-day moving average is $107.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.36 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Momentum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

