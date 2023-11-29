Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 1,123.5% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MRRDF remained flat at C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 1 year low of C$0.21 and a 1 year high of C$0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.28.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Espigão polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in Rondônia.

