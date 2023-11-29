Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 1,123.5% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MRRDF remained flat at C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 1 year low of C$0.21 and a 1 year high of C$0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.28.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Meridian Mining UK Societas
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.