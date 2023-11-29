MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $90.00

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $90.00 and last traded at $90.60, with a volume of 125326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGPI. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.50.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $211.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.11 million. Analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,536,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total transaction of $40,096.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,145.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $100,003.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,536,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,547 shares of company stock worth $961,309 in the last quarter. 28.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

