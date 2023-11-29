MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Short Interest Down 68.6% in November

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the October 31st total of 22,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MiX Telematics Trading Down 1.0 %

MIXT traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 53,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,777. The firm has a market cap of $150.72 million, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $9.17.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0609 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

In other MiX Telematics news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 776,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $217,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,081,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 13.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 121,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 105.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Read Our Latest Report on MiX Telematics

About MiX Telematics

(Get Free Report)

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.