Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in November

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MONDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,355 ($17.12) to GBX 1,338 ($16.90) in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,300 ($16.42) to GBX 1,485 ($18.76) in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Mondi stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,160. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Mondi has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $39.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average is $32.84.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

