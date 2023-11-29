Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Tops $0.26

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $207.94 million and $10.20 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00056108 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00024394 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00011976 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002025 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001393 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,095,130,662 coins and its circulating supply is 791,225,859 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.