Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Trading Down 11.1%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 103,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 131,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.02. The company has a market cap of C$46.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.86.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

