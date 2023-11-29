Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Short Interest Update

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 66.2% from the October 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MURGY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.56. 23,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,644. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $42.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $19.23 billion for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

