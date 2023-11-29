Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Short Interest Update

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the October 31st total of 186,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 22.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 482,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,449,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,256,470 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 3,861.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 626,995 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Stock Performance

MBIO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. 48,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. Mustang Bio has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $11.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Mustang Bio from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Featured Stories

