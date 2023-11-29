My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Tops $0.0426

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $545,611.48 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002935 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000251 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013912 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004805 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,707,688 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

